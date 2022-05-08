Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.76.

ATRS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $949.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,508 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 84,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 311.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,037,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 785,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.