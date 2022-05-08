Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.24) to GBX 1,500 ($18.74) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.36) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,645 ($20.55) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital cut Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($16.86) to GBX 1,340 ($16.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,453.89 ($18.16).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,457 ($18.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,614.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,465.80. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($14.97) and a one year high of GBX 1,968.50 ($24.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £14.36 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 6.26%. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.69%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

