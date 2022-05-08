APIX (APIX) Trading Down 23.5% Over Last Week

APIX (APIX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last seven days, APIX has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market cap of $3.99 million and $1.67 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,452.55 or 0.99981008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00029474 BTC.

About APIX

APIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 123,074,561 coins. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

