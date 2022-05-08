Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Apogee Enterprises has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $42.57 on Friday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $951.44 million, a PE ratio of 387.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

APOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,033,000 after buying an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,458,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,139,000 after buying an additional 16,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $11,631,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 14,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

