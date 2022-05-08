Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.52. 1,158,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,244. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.72. Appian has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.76.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 428,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,823,990. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,462,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Appian by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after buying an additional 89,819 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Appian by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Appian by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

