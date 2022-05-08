Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1,371.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,454 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Verdad Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 23,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Applied Materials by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 86,107 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $23,304,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 86,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.54.

AMAT opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.16. The firm has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

