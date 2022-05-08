APY.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $8.84 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. APY.Finance has a market cap of $8.84 million and approximately $67,144.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,589,244 coins. The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

