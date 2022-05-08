ArbitrageCT (ARCT) Trading 45.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, ArbitrageCT has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. ArbitrageCT has a market cap of $35,770.29 and $6.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArbitrageCT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ArbitrageCT alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,165.14 or 0.99959491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00029625 BTC.

About ArbitrageCT

ArbitrageCT (ARCT) is a coin. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 coins and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 coins. The official website for ArbitrageCT is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Arbitrage Crypto Trader is a platform for automatic trading on two exchanges at the same time, uniting all the largest trading exchanges in the world in order to provide arbitrage opportunities. “

ArbitrageCT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbitrageCT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ArbitrageCT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArbitrageCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArbitrageCT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.