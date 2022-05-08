Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.79.

Shares of AMBP opened at $6.91 on Thursday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

