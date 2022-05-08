Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 79,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 188,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 146,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $897,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Hovde Group raised Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.56.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

