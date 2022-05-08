Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV) Insider Acquires £25,000 in Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) insider Alastair Clayton bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,230.48).
Shares of LON ARV opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday. Artemis Resources Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5 ($0.06).
