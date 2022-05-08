Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV) Insider Acquires £25,000 in Stock

Artemis Resources Limited (LON:ARV – Get Rating) insider Alastair Clayton bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($31,230.48).

Shares of LON ARV opened at GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Friday. Artemis Resources Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5 ($0.06).

About Artemis Resources (Get Rating)

Artemis Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, nickel, zinc, PGE, cobalt, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects include the Carlow Castle Gold-Copper-Cobalt project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Paterson Central project covering an area of approximately 605 square kilometers located in the Yaneena Basin of the Paterson Province, Western Australia.

