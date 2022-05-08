Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Artivion had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.

NYSE AORT traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $18.34. The company had a trading volume of 335,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,457. The firm has a market cap of $736.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Artivion has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $32.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04.

Get Artivion alerts:

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AORT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artivion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Artivion in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Artivion from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

About Artivion (Get Rating)

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.