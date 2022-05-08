Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AINC opened at $13.75 on Thursday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $28.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ashford will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

