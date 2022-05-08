Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of ATKR opened at $115.33 on Thursday. Atkore has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,235.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.35, for a total value of $1,834,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,570,408 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.