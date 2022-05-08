AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lessened by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 156.1% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after buying an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 41.5% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 94,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

T traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,506,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,938,784. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

