Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANZBY opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

