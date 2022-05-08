Auto Market Capitalization Reaches $14.13 Million (AUTO)

Auto (AUTO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Auto has a total market cap of $14.13 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Auto has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $266.52 or 0.00783257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

AUTO is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the exchanges listed above.

