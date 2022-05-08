Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Holdings Increased by Ronit Capital LLP

Ronit Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Autohome makes up 0.9% of Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ronit Capital LLP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Autohome by 418.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Autohome by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 245,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,431 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Shares of ATHM stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $26.83. 349,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,384. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The information services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Autohome had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Autohome Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.