Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $27.75

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.78, with a volume of 6621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 98,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.