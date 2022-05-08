AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.57% and a negative return on equity of 83.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

AVEO stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. The stock had a trading volume of 373,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,134. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.