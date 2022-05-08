Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.35

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 267887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 326,589 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
