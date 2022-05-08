Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $13.35

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.35 and last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 267887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,297,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,380,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after buying an additional 655,555 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,770,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after buying an additional 326,589 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.