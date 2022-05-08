B. Riley Lowers Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $16.50

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at B. Riley from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at 7.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 10.45. Backblaze has a 12-month low of 7.70 and a 12-month high of 36.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.33 by -0.05. The business had revenue of 18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 18.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,374,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,818,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. 12.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

