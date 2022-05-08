B. Riley Trims Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Target Price to $5.25

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $8.00 to $5.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nephros from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $2.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nephros has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Nephros ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nephros will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nephros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $646,532,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 186.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 89.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

