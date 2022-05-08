B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,303 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 122.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 17.6% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.23.

Shares of Target stock traded down $5.55 on Friday, hitting $225.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,683,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,905. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

