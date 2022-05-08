B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,824 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,268,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,736,282. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

