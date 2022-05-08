B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,585 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $48.62. 524,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.98. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $51.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.