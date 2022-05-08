B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,706 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $337,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.92. 3,167,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,910. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

