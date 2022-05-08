B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $11.63 Million Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,195 shares during the period. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.79% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $11,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,140. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $33.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07.

