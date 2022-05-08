B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 734.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after buying an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,524,000 after buying an additional 37,345 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,127,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,865. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.82. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.