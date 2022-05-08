B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.9% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 188,002 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,234,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 11,650 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 176,597 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after buying an additional 50,594 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 35,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $1,823,131. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $4.51 on Friday, hitting $203.77. 34,733,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,943,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.51. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $551.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

