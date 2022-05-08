B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,971 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,961 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,789,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,234,000 after acquiring an additional 810,186 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,179,000 after acquiring an additional 760,174 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,941. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

