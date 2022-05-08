Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFDI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 11,430.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $59.40 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $75.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%.

