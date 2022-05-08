Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $4,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,848,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,156,000 after purchasing an additional 494,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,902,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,384 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 846,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,261,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,190,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,859 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,285.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.71. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

