Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,948 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $561,416,000 after buying an additional 72,087 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,656,000 after buying an additional 62,579 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after buying an additional 772,802 shares in the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,193,000 after buying an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,345,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,093,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $169.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.46.

In related news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $147.27 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.05 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($6.86). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

