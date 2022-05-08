Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.75 Million Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,942 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $3,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of OneWater Marine stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $543.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.86 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.48. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

