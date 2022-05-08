Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.6% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $64.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.33 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -603.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($131.17) to £115 ($143.66) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($127.42) to £111 ($138.66) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

