Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,252 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 68.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.82.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,620. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

About Citizens Financial Group (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.