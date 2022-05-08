Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,708 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of CONMED worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 6,987.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of CONMED by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

CNMD stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $116.01 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 60.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.14.

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

In other news, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $1,112,975.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,522. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

