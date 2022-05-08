Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 123.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 27,927 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 29.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

NXP opened at $13.75 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $18.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.