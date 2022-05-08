Ball (NYSE:BLL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 1-year low of $70.33 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Get Ball alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 23.39%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.94.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $228,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,301,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,320,000 after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 519,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Ball by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 43,685 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $2,944,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in Ball by 606.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 29,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.