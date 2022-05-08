Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of BLMIF opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09. Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Get Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. alerts:

About Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. (Get Rating)

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Micro Businesses, Small Businesses, Mid-market, Corporations, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Leumi Le-Israel B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.