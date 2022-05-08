Bao Finance (BAO) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Bao Finance (BAO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Bao Finance has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $125,793.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Bao Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars.

