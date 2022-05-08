Barclays Boosts Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target to GBX 355

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 340 ($4.25) to GBX 355 ($4.43) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NETW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Network International in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 550 ($6.87) to GBX 505 ($6.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.62) price target on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 460 ($5.75) to GBX 440 ($5.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 446.67 ($5.58).

Get Network International alerts:

LON NETW opened at GBX 236.20 ($2.95) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 268.48. Network International has a 52-week low of GBX 152.90 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 415.10 ($5.19).

In other Network International news, insider Diane Radley purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 214 ($2.67) per share, with a total value of £32,100 ($40,099.94).

About Network International (Get Rating)

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.