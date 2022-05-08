Barclays Cuts Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $68.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

JCI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.73.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

NYSE JCI opened at $53.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $51.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 722.8% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.