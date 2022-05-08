Barings LLC Makes New Investment in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 473 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,206. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB traded down $19.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $493.74. 789,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,571. The company has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $466.56 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $536.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.53.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

