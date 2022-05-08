Barings LLC Sells 570 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in DocuSign by 21,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 257.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $74.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day moving average is $148.38. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.06 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,948 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,010. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

