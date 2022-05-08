Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) PT Lowered to GBX 790 at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 810 ($10.12) to GBX 790 ($9.87) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.49) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.24) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.87) to GBX 650 ($8.12) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 862 ($10.77) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 763.67 ($9.54).

Shares of LON:BDEV opened at GBX 470.10 ($5.87) on Thursday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of GBX 469.20 ($5.86) and a one year high of GBX 790.87 ($9.88). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 525.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £4.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.46%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.01) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,466.31).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

