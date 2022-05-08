Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for Marcus (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 64.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Marcus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Marcus has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 334.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Marcus by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.