Beacon Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000968 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $591,314.82 and approximately $16,525.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beacon has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00014242 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 923.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

