Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) will announce $4.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.82 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.65 billion to $19.74 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.46 billion to $20.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.97. 2,098,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

